These Silk Pajamas Are So Lightweight I Feel Like I’m Sleeping In Nothing

I truly loved wearing these silk pajamas to bed. They were so soft and lightweight, and I found myself actually being grateful for the looser cut. I toss and turn a million times when I sleep, so it was nice that the pieces weren't constricting and the neckline wasn't fitted like my typical sleep tees. It felt like wearing nothing. And while you may ask, "Why pay for this when you can pay nothing to actually wear nothing?" It's because I don't see myself sleeping naked and need a sense of security. And this is one luxurious security blanket if you ask me.



I didn't find myself sweating or fussing throughout the night and woke up feeling like a princess (in theory). I've continued wearing the set throughout the day while I work from home to test its lounging purposes, and it's been great. I stay feeling cool and comfortable, and the luxurious set brings some whimsy and romance to my more mundane days.