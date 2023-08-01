These Silk Pajamas Are So Lightweight I Feel Like I’m Sleeping In Nothing

As a satin pillowcase devotee, it was only a matter of time before I slipped into a pair of silk pajamas. Why silk? Because it’s smooth, lightweight, and cooling. It doesn't give me sleep wrinkles. And, well, it's luxurious. Who doesn’t want pajamas that are as decadent as a nighttime skin-care routine? So to help me feel cool and comfortable (and beat the summer heat as a hot sleeper myself), I tried a new silk pajama set from Bloomers Intimates.
The brand known for its “sexy granny panties” in stretchy lace recently expanded into silk loungewear, more specifically silk PJ sets. Bloomers Intimates has debuted the Great Camistry Set, a machine washable silk charmeuse camisole and short set for some luxurious lounging. I was able to try out these silk pajamas, which I was thankful for, considering I typically wear old concert shirts and drawstring short shorts to sleep. So here are my honest thoughts on whether these pajamas are as luxurious as the brand claims and if they elevated my lounging and sleeping game.
It may be a cliché to say this silk charmeuse material is buttery soft, but it's true. It's so lustrous and smooth to the touch that you just want to keep swiping your hands across it. The cami and shorts are also pretty thin — not in a cheap, flimsy way but a delicate, lightweight one. I opted for the Blue Quartz colorway (which is closer to a purple in my opinion) in a large based on the size chart. (While the brand's underwear is available in sizes XS through 3X, this new loungewear set is currently available in small through XL.)
I'm used to my oversized concert tees, but I was initially hoping that the A-line cami was a bit more snug. However, I shouldn't have been surprised by the fit since Bloomers Intimates' goal is to create inclusive pieces that grow with us from year to year and size to size. So while it was roomier than I anticipated, I wasn't swallowed by it. The cami is also reversible so I can wear it front-forward or back-forward for lower or higher lace V-necks. When it came to the shorts, they fit perfectly. The stretchy elastic waistband sat at the smallest part of my torso without digging into it. And the sides were flouncy but still offer full coverage in the back.
I truly loved wearing these silk pajamas to bed. They were so soft and lightweight, and I found myself actually being grateful for the looser cut. I toss and turn a million times when I sleep, so it was nice that the pieces weren't constricting and the neckline wasn't fitted like my typical sleep tees. It felt like wearing nothing. And while you may ask, "Why pay for this when you can pay nothing to actually wear nothing?" It's because I don't see myself sleeping naked and need a sense of security. And this is one luxurious security blanket if you ask me.
I didn't find myself sweating or fussing throughout the night and woke up feeling like a princess (in theory). I've continued wearing the set throughout the day while I work from home to test its lounging purposes, and it's been great. I stay feeling cool and comfortable, and the luxurious set brings some whimsy and romance to my more mundane days.
The Great Camistry Set looks luxe and feels delicate, but luckily, it's machine washable. Bloomers Intimates offers a mesh laundry bag to slip the set into before washing on cold, delicate settings. The brand also recommends line-drying and steam-ironing the set to remove wrinkles, which is pivotal and the one downside I see with these silk pajamas. Because while I'm not getting deep sleep creases on my skin, I'm getting them on the set, which doesn't give a pristine look and, frankly, I don't have the time or patience to iron my pajamas.
Alas, on separate occasions, I've ironed and steamed the set, and both methods worked well. But again throughout the night and day, the silk eventually became wrinkly. Fortunately, I don't have to worry about that too much at home. And again, the cooling and comforting pros along with a good night's sleep outweigh this con for me.
