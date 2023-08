These Silk Pajamas Are So Lightweight I Feel Like I’m Sleeping In Nothing

It may be a cliché to say this silk charmeuse material is buttery soft, but it's true. It's so lustrous and smooth to the touch that you just want to keep swiping your hands across it. The cami and shorts are also pretty thin — not in a cheap, flimsy way but a delicate, lightweight one. I opted for the Blue Quartz colorway (which is closer to a purple in my opinion) in a large based on the size chart . (While the brand's underwear is available in sizes XS through 3X, this new loungewear set is currently available in small through XL.)I'm used to my oversized concert tees, but I was initially hoping that the A-line cami was a bit more snug. However, I shouldn't have been surprised by the fit since Bloomers Intimates' goal is to create inclusive pieces that grow with us from year to year and size to size. So while it was roomier than I anticipated, I wasn't swallowed by it. The cami is also reversible so I can wear it front-forward or back-forward for lower or higher lace V-necks. When it came to the shorts, they fit perfectly. The stretchy elastic waistband sat at the smallest part of my torso without digging into it. And the sides were flouncy but still offer full coverage in the back.