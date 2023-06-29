These Luxury Silk PJs Are On Sale For Under $100

Sound the alarm (clock): Luxury silk pajama brand SilkSilky has slashed its summer 2023 collection prices by up to 42% — which means that your nighttime routine is about to get a lot more indulgent, lustrous, and breathable for these upcoming sweltering months. While cooling sheets and ACs certainly help beat the heat, hot sleepers know that certain fabrics — the material that literally caresses the skin all night — play a tremendous role in regulating body temperatures. It’s why SilkSilky loungewear, which is made from 100% premium mulberry silk, is a godsend. And, right now, most of the brand’s best-selling styles are under $100, including chic slip dresses that can double as daywear, a dupe of an internet-favorite set, and even lounge shorts for men.
To fully understand why silk PJs are the way to go, let us count the
sheep ways: They’re cool to the touch, made of natural fibers that allow airflow, and prevent the skin from overheating. Not only does smooth and frictionless silk makes you feel utterly luxurious, but it’s also a breathable fabric that will have you waking less in the middle of the night due to the sweats. Plus, silk is a naturally hypoallergenic material, thanks to all the silkworms that create this synthetic-free fabric — those with skin sensitivities or allergies need not worry about irritation or breakouts when wearing silk.
Ahead, scope out some of our favorite SilkSilky sleepwear on sale. And rest assured, you can always return to the brand for affordable styles all year round, even if you do snooze on these discounts (though, why would you?). SilkSilky is known for always pricing the majority of its woven wares under $200, so that more shoppers have access to such opulence, whether they’re sleeping in a tent or a five-star hotel.
This PJ set is both sexy but understated, thanks to the extremely baggy and boxy fit of the top. You might recognize this silhouette, which has been buzzy for quite some time, with the Fashion Instagram crowd.
Slip dresses have been (and continue to be) a staple item for the closet — and not just the bedroom. Sure, you can slip this on for actual sleep, but it’s also fine to keep wearing it for daylight hours, too. Just throw on a lightweight cardigan or layer a T-shirt underneath for a Y2K moment.
Here’s another PJ set but with the tee swapped out for a strappier camisole. Perfect for keeping that décolletage airy during those dog days of summer.
This is a more standard silk PJ set that would make a fabulous gift for anyone on your list looking to take their ZZZZs to the next luxe level.
Did you really think we’d include a midi slip dress and overlook a mini version? If you’re the type of sleeper who likes the extra legroom, we highly recommend this cutie dress — which, like the midi style, works as well for the streets as it does for the sheets.
So maybe you’re into the way-more-comfortable boxer-type shorts? Or you have a dude in your life who deserves to experience the elegance of silk. Men’s styles — yeah, SilkSilky’s got those, too.
