Yep, The Bike Shorts Trend Is Still Going Strong

There's been a resurgence of leggings as "real pants" in the past few years which has been accelerated by the recent indoors comfort-first wardrobe . We no longer ask ourselves whether or not the body-con bottoms are a truly viable option to wear outside of the gym. With the right styling, the right attitude, and the right pair, the stretchy, clingy pant now gets a resounding yes. However, as summer rolls around, the same goes for leggings' not-as-long counterpart: the bike short