Story from Fashion
The Zara Drop That’s About to Upgrade Your Whole Wardrobe

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated February 13, 2025, 8:04 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
Zara’s latest drop is the kind to make you rethink everything in your closet. The silhouettes are fresh but familiar — think classic staples with a twist, like sculptural leather pants that move with just the right amount of drama, pleated minis that bring a polished prep-school feel, and handbags that pull an outfit together without trying too hard. And while these new arrivals are undeniably of the moment, they also feel like they’ve always belonged in your closet: instantly clicking with everything you already own.

The best part? These pieces don’t require a full wardrobe overhaul to work. They’re the kind of instant-upgrade staples that take a simple tee or a go-to knit and make it feel more intentional. Whether you’re after a new pair of jeans, a winter jacket that is the outfit, a tailored trouser to level up your weekday rotation, or just a little something to shake up the usual, consider this your sign to add these Zara pieces to your wardrobe now.
Zara New Arrivals: Jackets

From suede bombers to quilted puffers and cinched-waist coats, these jackets bring structure, texture, and just the right amount of drama to cold-weather dressing.
Zara
Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
$59.50
Zara
Zara
Rubberized Parka
$109.00
Zara
Zara
Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
$89.90
Zara
Zara New Arrivals: Tailored Layers

Whether it’s a cropped blazer, a belted wrap, or a structured suit vest, these pieces elevate your layering game into an art form while adding a sharp edge to any outfit. Polished, structured, and just a little unexpected.
Zara
Cropped Jacket
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Belted Soft Jacket
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Houndstooth Jacket
$39.90
Zara
Zara New Arrivals: Dresses

We love dresses that do all the work for you. With silhouettes that shift between polished and flirty, you can throw these denim minis and flowy asymmetric midis on with simple accessories and still look incredibly put-together.
Zara
Denim Effect Ruffle Mini Dress
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Metallic Appliqué Dress
$39.90
Zara
Zara
Gingham Midi Dress
$69.90
Zara
Zara New Arrivals: Denim

Deep indigo washes, rich chocolate browns, and relaxed — but not overly baggy — silhouettes give go-to denim an update. Lean into inky co-ords or mix these jeans in with cozy staples.
Zara
Mid-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Denim Jacket
$89.90
Zara
Zara
Trf Low-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$49.90
Zara
Zara New Arrivals: Knits 

Whether worn together or mixed with tailored separates and jeans, these knits are the elevated cozy essentials you’ll never get sick of.
Zara
Flower Button Knit Cardigan
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Striped Knit Jacket
$45.90
Zara
Zara New Arrivals: Tops

Curve-accentuating shapes, idyllic prints, and sleek layers put a new spin on everyday dressing. Whether paired with relaxed pants or a pretty skirt, these tops strike the perfect balance between playful and refined.
Zara
Strapless Top
$39.90
Zara
Zara
Ribbed Shirt With Buttons
$27.90
Zara
Zara
Bib Collar Gingham Shirt
$45.90
Zara
Zara New Arrivals: Pants & Skirts

Slouchy trousers, sculptural leather pants, and buzzed-about pleated mini skirts — this assortment covers all moods, from laid-back ease to office polish. It makes styling way too easy.
Zara
Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt
$45.90
Zara
Zara
Double Belt Pleated Pants
$59.90
Zara
Zara
Pleated Mini Skirt
$35.90
Zara
Zara New Arrivals: Shoes

Footwear that does the most with the least effort, from strappy metallic heels to sculptural wedges and modern ballet flats: These pairs prove that good shoes are totally transformative.
Zara
Wedge Fisherman Sandals
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Metallic Detail Strappy Heeled Sandals
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Leather Square Toe Heels
$89.90
Zara
Zara New Arrivals: Bags

Slouchy suede totes, structured shoulder bags, and sculptural minis add unexpected proportion to day and night dressing, balancing practicality with just the right amount of intrigue.
Zara
Elongated Suede Shopper
$239.00
Zara
Zara
Mini Suede Handbag
$189.00
Zara
Zara
Gold Closure Box Clutch
$69.90
Zara
