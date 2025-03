With April showers approaching, it’s time for the return of the trench coat, the quintessential spring must-have . Not too heavy, not too light (dare we say, just right?), and typically made from water-repellant and wind-resistant fabrics, trenches are the outerwear of choice for transitional weather. While knee- and calf-length jackets are always a wise wardrobe investment , this season, a new crop of, well, cropped styles are trending.