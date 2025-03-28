With April showers approaching, it’s time for the return of the trench coat, the quintessential spring must-have. Not too heavy, not too light (dare we say, just right?), and typically made from water-repellant and wind-resistant fabrics, trenches are the outerwear of choice for transitional weather. While knee- and calf-length jackets are always a wise wardrobe investment, this season, a new crop of, well, cropped styles are trending.
Rather than a traditional, longline trench coat, cropped styles are a bit boxier and often more casual, offering a modern twist on a classic staple. From chic khaki and green options to unique silhouettes and fabrics, like cape jackets and denim iterations, there are plenty of styles to peruse.
Read on to pluck out a sporty design for long walks, a lady-like style for work and al fresco dinners, or a versatile jacket that can do it all.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
