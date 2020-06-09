With summer coming up and a seemingly infinite number of bathing suit choices swimming (sorry, had to) before our eyes, we find ourselves unable to decide which styles we’re going to commit to for the season. Do we opt for a trendy tie-dye or leopard-print bikini? Keep it old-school and retro with some kind of sporty, logo-ed maillot? Choose an allover print that will stand out on the beach?
When confronted with too much of a good thing, rather than follow flighty swimwear trends or engage with a print that you may tire of after a few wears, why not pick an eternally chic favorite like a white swimsuit?
Ahead, the best bikini and one-pieces we could rustle up.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.