With summer coming up and a veritable nation of bathing-suit choices swimming (sorry, had to) before our eyes, we find ourselves paralysed with indecision regarding which suits we’re going to commit to for the season. Do we opt for a trendy tie-dye or leopard-print number bikini? Keep it old school and retro with some kind of sporty, logo-ed maillot? Choose an all-over print that may create questionable optical illusions on our lady lumps? There are too many options, and not enough holiday time (or disposable income) to properly address them all.
When confronted with too much of a good thing, our strategy is to find some outside inspiration to channel into the decision-making process. When it comes to swimwear, this light-reflecting hue connotes glamour, elegance, and most importantly, simplicity — something that our decision-fatigued mind could benefit from right now. So, click through to see the best white swimsuits we could rustle up, and give yourself a clean slate for the upcoming summer.
