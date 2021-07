It should come as no surprise that Amazon , the online retailer that sells literally everything, has many wedding gowns and dresses tucked away within its digital portal. Some brides-to-be may shun the idea, but there are plenty of fans of the idea, too. Case in point: A friend who bought her wedding gown on Amazon told me, “I didn’t want my dress to stress me out, so I got it on Amazon — I think it was around $100, shipped in two days, and at the end of the night I jumped in a pool with it on.” Another married friend who bought their wedding look on Amazon shared a similar sentiment: “I wanted to have a chill backyard wedding, so Amazon made sense. All I needed was a simple and cheap outfit that I could dance and sweat in. I even spilled wine on myself and it was fine.”