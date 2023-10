29 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In September

For our latest installment of MVPs (that's "Most Valuable Products," if you're new around here), we polled R29's savvy team of shopping editors to divulge the best under-$100 purchases from the past month. While each month always brings new, unlikely favorites ( vacuum-sealed storage bags and status laundry detergent are past stars), you can always count on solid finds across fashion, beauty, home, and more. But enough chit-chat — keep clicking for 29 things you'll want to add to your own cart.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.