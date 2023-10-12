29 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In September

Not every month is so iconic that it has its own bop from Earth, Wind & Fire. (Okay, fine — I'm biased as it's also my birthday month.) But groovy songs aside, September is a solid month all around: Summer changes into fall, back-to-school season kicks into high gear (and no, you're never too old to get a fresh pack of Sharpies for the occasion), and cozy vibes are all around. There's also a ton of end-of-season sales, which make it an excellent opportunity to shop — and shop we did.