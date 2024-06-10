Summer is unofficially here, and we here at Refinery29 are already seeing some standout trends that are primed to dominate the season — just as they dominated our order histories last month. On the beauty side of things, we shopped the heck out of dewy blush, bronzing drops, and gloss galore; over in our closets, we couldn’t get enough of practical staples like super-soft tees, breezy workout shorts, functional onesies, and life-upgrading ankle socks. (Yes, really.) And did we mention that all of these fave finds clocked in at under $100? (Save for one worth-it honorable mention, which you won’t want to miss.)
As we do every month without fail, our savvy shopping editors are revealing the most stylish, smart purchases from our own carts for your delight. May, being the transitional month she is, brought forth warm weather (and with it, the return of outdoor weddings), as well as the arrival of several new launches across fashion, beauty, and more. It’s our goal that you click through these slides and discover a new favorite perfume, summer-soirée dress, game-changing Amazon find, makeup must-have, and so on. Sure, it’s our job to suss out the latest and greatest — but it’s also something we happen to love doing. We believe in fewer, better investments, and hope you find exactly that in what we recommend (and lovingly dub our MVPs — that’s Most Valuable Purchases. Without any further ado, here are the 21 best stuff and things our editors bought and loved last month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.