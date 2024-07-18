The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

Lana Del Rey famously crooned about “hot summer nights, mid-July,” and a truer description of this time of year simply doesn’t exist. Other things that characterize this balmy, laid-back time of year? Sales — and lots of them.
Over the past few weeks, R29 editors (aka your trusty stewards of all things online shopping) have been hard at work covering a litany of sales taking place — and shopping a few of them ourselves. The fruit of our selective hauls? The following under-$100 items that the R29 shopping team bought and loved during the collective months of June and July. (Why $100, you may ask? The number marks a certain sweet spot between high quality and affordable; as much as the siren song of fast fashion can be tempting, we tend to believe that investing in better, fewer products is always a smart choice in the long run.)
Since our shopping lists were filled with everything from fashion to beauty to home, our monthly batch of favorites has something for everyone. Whether you’re in the market for heatwave-proof matching sets or scented dryer sheets, scope and shop the below products that our editors simply couldn’t keep to themselves. Buyer’s remorse? Never heard of her.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
