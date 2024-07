The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

Since our shopping lists were filled with everything from fashion to beauty to home, our monthly batch of favorites has something for everyone. Whether you’re in the market for heatwave-proof matching sets or scented dryer sheets , scope and shop the below products that our editors simply couldn’t keep to themselves. Buyer’s remorse? Never heard of her.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.