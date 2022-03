From Arousal Serum To French-Girl Eyeshadow, Here’s Everything Our Shopping Editors Bought For Under $100 In February

Whether we’re slathering on ultra-hydrating facial moisturizers , painting our lids with shimmery French-girl eyeshadow, or choosing the very best arousal serum for maximizing our “me” time, we’re always in search of the best products to give us a little boost. If you’re in the market for a little self-love or a lot of personal pleasure , what better way to ensure your money is well spent than checking out the goods that inspired us to pull the “add to cart” trigger? Ahead, our “cheat sheet” of recommendations will help cut through the digital retail clutter — scroll on to the Most Valuable Products (under $100!) for the month of February.