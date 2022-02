Model Adele Uddo admits that she moisturizes “probably 5-ish to 15-ish times a day” — a meticulous habit necessitated by her decades-long career as a “parts” model , where any number of her extremities (legs, lips, eyes, and, most notably, hands) are photographed in extreme detail. Although diligent skin care has always been vital to Uddo’s livelihood, she once struggled with finding effective moisturizers among the conventional options. “I found most of them to be pretty overpriced and ironically filled with cheap, questionable ingredients,” she explains, adding that the “need for a separate eye cream, hand cream, face cream, foot cream, and body cream [is] excessive because skin is really ultimately made of the same stuff.” So, instead of settling for separate subpar products, she started making her own all-in-one lotion. Essentiel by Adele is the brand name behind Uddo's single offering that she spent a year perfecting before its launch in 2018; a clean, expertly formulated all-over body lotion simply called Moisture . Available in a full 8.4-ounce container , a 1.7-ounce travel bottle , and a bundled duo of the two sizes, the cream consists of a powerful combination of clean, all-natural ingredients that the founder experimented with in her Southern California kitchen.