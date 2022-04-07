You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Sun’s out, toes out – or at least they should be! With the slow (but sure) rise in temps after long winter season, it’s time to start sifting through our closets and evaluating our springtime wardrobe needs. If you're finding your shoe department needs a refresh, may we suggest one spot to stock up on on-trend options? Everyone’s favorite mega-retailer Target is just the place to search for a cute pair of warm-weather-friendly shoes for relaxing strolls in the park, weekly farmers market visits, and rooftop brunch.
Advertisement
So go book that pedicure ASAP, and check out our list of beautiful shoes perfect for spring. Whether you’re more of a platform sandal cutie, slides lover, or white sneaker fanatic, there’s a pair waiting just for you.
Dorothy Slide Heels,
$32.99 $26.39
If you are looking for a no-fuss heel, then these Dorothy slides are for you. They feature a beautiful woven pattern with a block heel for comfort and support while walking. The soft lavender hue screams springtime festivities. One reviewer raved, "these are now my go-to everyday heels," and they can be yours, too.
Carissa Woven Slide Sandals,
$24.99 $19.99
If you love the style of the Dorothy heel but want to prioritize all-day comfort, then try the Carissa woven slides. Just note that some reviewers found them on the smaller side, so consider sizing up if you're between sizes.
Haisley Wedge Heels,
34.99 $27.99
The Haisley wedges are what you'd get if biker boots and Birkenstock had a baby. But don't let the platform soles worry you: There is a cushy memory foam sole for added comfort and support. One reviewer enthusiastically raved about how "very comfortable" they are and how the shoe "surprisingly fit my wide foot."
Eleanor Heels,
34.99 27.99
The Eleanor heels have built up a dedicated fan base. “I plan on buying these in every color”, explains one reviewer. And, unlike pricier wooden versions of these trendy clogs, there's a memory foam footbed for comfort.
Hal Sneakers,
$29.99 $23.99
A go-to white sneaker is a closet must-have. They're especially handy in the spring since they pair equally well with sundresses and jeans. Wear it with dresses, shorts, skirts, and so much more. Snag a pair of these universal sneaks that feel like you’re “walking on a cloud” as one happy reviewer has.
Advertisement
Adley Bow Flip Flop Sandals,
$24.99 $19.99
The Adley Bow Flip Flop sandals are “feminine, fun, and perfect for spring” according to a reviewer. They're a slide-and-go option that is great for packing for getaways, wearing to the nail salon for a pedicure, or pairing with a date night 'fit.
Elayna Apparel Sneakers,
$39.99 $31.99
The moderate springtime temperatures are a perfect time to pick up your favorite outdoor activities. The shock-absorbing midsole is best for walking and hiking. Reviewers describe the Elayna as “strong yet comfy” with “thick soles.”
Lulu Slide Sandals,
$19.99 $15.99
The timeless design of the Lulu slide sandals is perhaps the shoe’s greatest selling point. And, as one customer explained, “they don't need to be broken in and are padded, so they don't cut your feet.” There are also a few different colors to choose from if this cool, refreshing mint doesn’t quite do the trick for you.
Miley Pumps,
$32.99 $26.39
While there are reviews referring to these as “comfortable, light, and super cute," the Miley pump has a lot more going for it than meets the eye. On top of the open airy feel, the heel has braided detailing that adds a bit of that warm-weather style we’re all looking forward to.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.