Sun’s out, toes out – or at least they should be! With the slow (but sure) rise in temps after long winter season, it’s time to start sifting through our closets and evaluating our springtime wardrobe needs. If you're finding your shoe department needs a refresh, may we suggest one spot to stock up on on-trend options? Everyone’s favorite mega-retailer Target is just the place to search for a cute pair of warm-weather-friendly shoes for relaxing strolls in the park , weekly farmers market visits, and rooftop brunch.