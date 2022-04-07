You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Sometimes, TikTok truly delivers a well-kept fashion secret that everyone deserves to know about. In this case, it's a pair of jeans posted by style (and self-proclaimed denim expert) TikTokker @reneerodriguez. These cute blues may seem basic at first glance — they’ve got a high waist, straight legs, and slightly frayed hems — but it's precisely that trifecta of elements that make such a pair of denim so versatile. A bellybutton-skimming fit allows for a coveted cropped or tucked-in moment on top. Stovepipe legs help keep the look simplified but not boring — think: somewhere in between a skinny and a wide leg. And a deconstructed hem gives you an instant lived-in, vintage-but-new vibe. A similar denim style at a high-end brand will run your bill upward of $200 or more, but this denim of your dreams is right at your neighborhood Target for $22.
Currently hyping 4.6 stars, a 92% recommendation, and 256 reviews, shoppers are gushing over this denim discovery from Target's trend-forward brand Wild Fable, which has been tipped off and passed around the internet fashion scene for some time now. One reviewer wrote, "I read [on a blog] that these were the jeans to buy ... and the girl didn’t lie. These are best jeans I now own! I love my [M]adewell jeans but [T]arget is really steppin’ up cause they look so much more expensive then they actually are! Super comfortable and I feel absolutely so good in them. My confidence just leveled up from just putting these on." Another reviewer named Florence wrote, "Best jeans I’ve bought in years, extremely good fit, true to size. Classic vintage jeans style, true high waist, good structure but also stretchy. They’re the kind of jeans you want to wear every day from work to going out on the town. Honestly love them and for $22 c’mon. Good job Target designers, ya’ll are killing it."
@reneedrodriguez honestly obsessed with these jeans! #agoldedupe #agoldejeans #agolde #lookforless #LinkBudsNeverOff #OREOBdayStack #jeans #denim ♬ original sound - Hsubuibui
As for our gone-viral TikTokker, whose post surfaced on my FYP feed because of its whopping 97.5K views, Rodriguez mentions that these Wild Fable jeans are a near dupe for the AGOLDE Pinch Waist jeans — and that the only noticeable difference is that these have a touch of stretch. (It's made of 99% cotton and 1% spandex, to be sure.) And while these jeans usually run the size gamut of 00 through 26W, at the time of this story's publish, the plus sizes are all sold out. The entire Wild Fable denim lineup is very much worth the peep, too, where you may find other jean gems, like this newer style — a high-waist baggy pant with meticulous deconstruction for $25 — that we predict could be next in line to blow up the TikTok feed.
