We have a hunch that some of these swimwear imprints — Dixperfect Cocoship , and Cupshe , to name a few — may already be on your radar. (Who can forget the Baywatch -inspired Dixperfect one-piece that nearly broke the internet a few summers back?) We also suspect that you won’t find these brands elsewhere in brick-and-mortar settings. Amazon is absolutely swimming (sorry, had to) with the best swimsuits; we're talking your one-pieces , two-pieces, itsy-bitsy bikinis , monokinis, and maillots in every shape and size. We made sure to serve up the swimwear that offered a multitude of sizes, agreeable affordability, a plethora of customer feedback, and, of course, editor-approved curb appeal.