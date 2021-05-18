You can often find us deep down the Amazon rabbit hole, combing thousands of customer reviews on our neverending quest to unearth the site’s next viral product or hidden gem. Now, on the cusp of summer, we’re laser-focused on finding swimwear unicorns (aka suits with high ratings and low price tags). Unsurprisingly, Amazon has a plethora — and that’s a plethora by Amazon standards, so we’re talking a whole bunch — of not only one-off suits, but practically a department’s store’s worth of brands offering numerous affordable and eye-catching styles.
We have a hunch that some of these swimwear imprints — Dixperfect, Cocoship, and Cupshe, to name a few — may already be on your radar. (Who can forget the Baywatch-inspired Dixperfect one-piece that nearly broke the internet a few summers back?) We also suspect that you won’t find these brands elsewhere in brick-and-mortar settings. Amazon is absolutely swimming (sorry, had to) with the best swimsuits; we're talking your one-pieces, two-pieces, itsy-bitsy bikinis, monokinis, and maillots in every shape and size. We made sure to serve up the swimwear that offered a multitude of sizes, agreeable affordability, a plethora of customer feedback, and, of course, editor-approved curb appeal.
Go on and dive into the viral Amazon swimsuit brands ahead — they won’t be floating out to sea anytime soon.
