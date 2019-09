Thanks to a reliable flock of detail-oriented reviewers, Amazon has become the answer for nearly all of our purchasing queries. From the things you’d expect (household appliances, groceries, books) to the thoroughly surprising finds ( fresh flowers wedding rings !?, bridesmaid dresses ), there seems to be nothing that can’t be supplied by the behemoth e-tailer. We spend a lot of office hours inspecting this do-everything site and carefully reading through the endorsements of its browsing critics to surface the best goods available, but it was endorsements from two R29 readers that turned our attention towards the site's swimsuit offering.