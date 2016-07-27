The Fashion-Sneaker Starter Pack You Never Knew You Needed

Like many of us, you may not have thought you'd embrace the idea of the fashion sneaker. But, thanks to the athleisure revolution, it's become more difficult to deny the stylish comfort so many kicks now offer. Once you're finally ready to start wearing gym shoes to work, however, the hard part is knowing exactly which pairs to invest in.



The sneaker world can be intimidating: These days, shoes no longer need to be just functional, they need to be totally outfit-making, too. Fortunately, the fashion crowd plays favorites, and certain styles have become tried-and-true winners. The 15 options ahead are the It sneakers. They're ones you're guaranteed to see at Fashion Week and all over your Instagram feed, and the ones that are constantly selling out. So, if you needed any assistance in getting your feet into the jogger game, consider this slideshow your fashion-sneaker starter pack. Pick one of these pairs, and you'll look like a total pro.