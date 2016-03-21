The Cool-Girl Accessory That Will Make Your Spring Wardrobe

Do you ever get dressed, look in the mirror, and feel like your outfit is just missing something? Piling on a necklace, a belt, and a pair of earrings may seem like the natural thing to do, but there's an even more effortless way to give your look the boost it needs: a simple silk scarf.



A scarf is the kind of cool-girl accessory you'll quickly grow fond of, one you'll feel naked without after just a few wears. Whether you fold it diagonally and tie it like a bandana, wrap it tight like a fabric choker, or even throw it around your waist, it's one of those easy add-ons that can completely transform your ensemble. Plus, finding one that works with your aesthetic is a breeze: They can be found everywhere from fast fashion retailers and luxury boutiques, to vintage stores and, likely, your grandmother's closet. Basically, there's one out there for everyone.



If your neutral duds are feeling in need of an upgrade, forget replacing your wardrobe in its entirety and instead grab one of these little silk squares: Striped, patterned, and boldly color-blocked, the 15 options ahead are guaranteed to give your closet the burst of spring it needs.