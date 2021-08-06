9 Rolling Luggage & Suitcases That Guarantee Smooth Travels

Unless you're packing for a quick getaway, rolling luggage is practically a travel necessity. We need the best four-wheel-drive, smooth gliding suitcases to accompany us. You don't want to be running to catch a plane (or navigating a subway or train) with the bulkiness of a handheld duffel slowing you down. So, we're here to show you where to buy the creme de la creme of these travel must-haves.
Hardside, softside, polycarbonate, and all casing variations aside, the best rolling luggage should point-blank be easy to maneuver. Some have four 360-degree wheels, others have two ol' reliable spinners, but all should get you to your destination bump and tumble-free. And while rolling luggage has always been the convenient choice, these days there are lots of good-looking options too. Read on ahead and check out nine top-reviewed rolling suitcases of all shapes, sizes, and price ranges. Get ready, some can even make Roman cobblestones feel as smooth as ice.
