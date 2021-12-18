We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

Cue the waves of overwhelm that wash over any attempt at cracking the chilly-weather dress code — because it’s a cold, hard, style fact that crafting a well-rounded winter wardrobe is no easy feat. It can feel like the ultimate brain overload cobbling together multiple carts piled with clothing from countless retailers, trying to decipher what pieces are required to flesh out the meager options currently at your disposal.
Enter: Nordstrom. The heritage retailer is a one-stop shop that has a growing number of in-house and third-party brands that cater to plus-size shoppers’ stylish wants and needs. We’ve sifted through Nordstrom’s digital isles and found some solid plus-size clothing styles that, based on specs, customer reviews, and plain old curb appeal, have earned our editor’s seal of approval. Ahead, shop a handful of carefully selected items that include the coziest coat, a menswear-inspired faux-leather blazer, an eye-catching occasion dress for the holidays, and more.
AFRM Shailene Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress, $88
Mesh is having a moment. This dress, in particular, is the one to own — it has a fun, groovy print that is still really versatile, whether you’re tearing up the dance floor at your favorite club or nursing a hangover at your great aunt’s holiday brunch.
AFRM Santon One-Button Rib Top,
$$60 $40
For those that love a little peek-a-boo moment, this single-button black top is perfect for wearing over denim (for a more casual look) or with black palazzo pants for a ’fit that feels more refined. The details are everything, with a mini-collar and slinky ribbed fabrication elevate the garment.
Naked Wardrobe, The NW Crop Top, $30
Layers, layers, and more layers are what should occupy every sartorial thought as you’re getting dressed this winter — and with that in mind, this cropped mock neck top will get tons of wear. Imagine tucking it under jumpsuits, overalls or your favorite sweater vest.
BP. Cropped Rib Cardigan & Camisole Set,
$39 $19.50
Although this seems like a no-brainer, we cannot overstate the importance of the simple, neutral pieces for their mixing and matching capabilities. This dainty camisole set can easily be thrown atop of a pair of leather cargos with chunky combat boots for an unexpected look.
Nordstrom Short Moonlight Pajamas,
$49 $39.20
We are a big fan of PJs! Nordstrom’s best-selling Moonlight pajamas are a crowd-pleaser for sure. One reviewer gushes, “Everyone who says these are the softest, most comfortable pajamas ever are not lying. Buy these as fast as you can!” And don’t worry — if you’re not into a short PJ set, there’s a pants option, too.
Estelle Polar Faux Fur Car Coat, $189
A comfy coat that can wear many hats is EVERYTHING. A cozy-textured white topper is a neutral option that can be worn with sophisticated looks just as easily as it can be paired with laid-back wide-leg jeans and sneaks.
River Island Oversized Faux Leather Blazer, $130
If you are a fan of the 90s and leather, well, we’ve found the coat for you. This blazer checks off the light-outerwear box while also adding an extra element of cool thanks to the faux leather fabrication. The styling options are endless — and if you need some inspiration, there are only about a million 90s sitcoms with characters sporting industrial-strength boxy blazers to help inform your look.
BP. Plus-Size Cotton Twill Cargo Pants,
$49 $24.99
We don't know about you, but the opportunity to wear a monochromatic snow-white outfit during the chilly winter months seems incredibly enticing. This pair is very budget-friendly and will push you to step outside the normal doom-and-gloom color scheme that comes with a 4:30 PM sunset.
BP. Plaid Mix Pants
$60 $48
If you love a good pattern, then checks and plaids are probably on the list of favorite prints to mix and match. This pair of pants accomplishes just that with not one but two opposing checked prints at play. Don’t get too confused — the neutral palette of the pants will make it pretty easy to pair with just about anything (even with more plaid).
Open Edit Tapered Leg Faux Leather Pants,
$59 $47.20
A solid pair of black leather pants will take any wardrobe to new heights. Once you get past the mindset of thinking there's no way you can wear leather pants, style Nirvana awaits. You don't need to be in a biker gang to revel in the simplicity, ease, and sophistication of these tough-as-nails trousers.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings,
$59 $47.20
These leggings are one of the top-bought plus-size items Nordstrom has to offer. With over 222 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars, Nordstrom customers have a lot to say about them. A reviewer explains why these are a must-have, “These leggings are the best in class! I own about 20 different pairs of these. Love the high waist, and it helps hold everything in place. They NEVER roll down, even when working out. Honestly, my first two pairs of Zellas I washed over 50 times, and they still look great! Not much fade or loss of fit. Worth every penny!”
