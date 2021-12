We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

Cue the waves of overwhelm that wash over any attempt at cracking the chilly-weather dress code — because it’s a cold, hard, style fact that crafting a well-rounded winter wardrobe is no easy feat. It can feel like the ultimate brain overload cobbling together multiple carts piled with clothing from countless retailers, trying to decipher what pieces are required to flesh out the meager options currently at your disposal.Enter: Nordstrom . The heritage retailer is a one-stop shop that has a growing number of in-house and third-party brands that cater to plus-size shoppers’ stylish wants and needs. We’ve sifted through Nordstrom’s digital isles and found some solid plus-size clothing styles that, based on specs, customer reviews, and plain old curb appeal, have earned our editor’s seal of approval. Ahead, shop a handful of carefully selected items that include the coziest coat, a menswear-inspired faux-leather blazer, an eye-catching occasion dress for the holidays , and more.