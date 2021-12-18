We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

These leggings are one of the top-bought plus-size items Nordstrom has to offer. With over 222 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars, Nordstrom customers have a lot to say about them. A reviewer explains why these are a must-have, “These leggings are the best in class! I own about 20 different pairs of these. Love the high waist, and it helps hold everything in place. They NEVER roll down, even when working out. Honestly, my first two pairs of Zellas I washed over 50 times, and they still look great! Not much fade or loss of fit. Worth every penny!”