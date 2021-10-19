6 Plus-Size Brands At Nordstrom Rack To Shop Now

The virtual isles of the online shopping world can be a bit overwhelming to navigate. This fact remains true when discussing R29 reader favorite brand, Nordstrom Rack. Nordstrom’s steeply discounted sister website is one of the few places on the internet with a pretty wide selection of plus-size-friendly clothing options. It can be hard to sift through all the noise and find quality brands to focus on, so we took that as an opportunity to break down brands to look out for as a plus-size shopper at Nordstrom Rack.
Read on to get the low down on some popular brands with solid plus-size friendly offerings and shop some enticing deals. Whether you're looking for the perfect pair of workout leggings, quality plus-size denim, or a sexy date night outfit we've got you covered.
Read on to get the low down on some popular brands with solid plus-size friendly offerings and shop some enticing deals. Whether you're looking for the perfect pair of workout leggings, quality plus-size denim, or a sexy date night outfit we've got you covered.
Advertisement
Zella
Size Range: 0X-4X
If you are looking for plus-friendly activewear that doesn't quit, check out Zella & It's sister brand Z By Zella. The brand was created in-house and is part of the Nordstrom Made Brands family both are sold at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack and have a wide range of product offerings to tailor to any activity. The leggings are a fan favorite item with hundreds and hundreds of R29 readers opting to snag a pair whenever we get the chance to feature them.
Shop Zella & Z By Zella
If you are looking for plus-friendly activewear that doesn't quit, check out Zella & It's sister brand Z By Zella. The brand was created in-house and is part of the Nordstrom Made Brands family both are sold at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack and have a wide range of product offerings to tailor to any activity. The leggings are a fan favorite item with hundreds and hundreds of R29 readers opting to snag a pair whenever we get the chance to feature them.
Shop Zella & Z By Zella
Good American
Size Range: XXS-7X
What started as a denim brand co-owned by Khloe Kardashian has grown to be much more than that over the last 5 years. Good American has expanded over multiple categories making it possible to shop head to toe easily. Although this brand occasionally comes under heat from the not so pretty things its infamous owner occasionally says. It's hard to deny that their sexy and sophisticated clothing isn't perfect for many life situations we find ourselves in from date night to a classic GNO.
Shop Good American
What started as a denim brand co-owned by Khloe Kardashian has grown to be much more than that over the last 5 years. Good American has expanded over multiple categories making it possible to shop head to toe easily. Although this brand occasionally comes under heat from the not so pretty things its infamous owner occasionally says. It's hard to deny that their sexy and sophisticated clothing isn't perfect for many life situations we find ourselves in from date night to a classic GNO.
Shop Good American
Sanctuary
Size Range: XS-3X
Whether it's cool designs that are surprising and fun or classic go-to's like this plaid winter coat, Sanctuary has what you need. In particular, the outerwear, loungewear, and denim find are really popping off this season.
Shop Sanctuary
Whether it's cool designs that are surprising and fun or classic go-to's like this plaid winter coat, Sanctuary has what you need. In particular, the outerwear, loungewear, and denim find are really popping off this season.
Shop Sanctuary
Advertisement
BP.
Size Range: XXXS-4X
BP. is a Nordstrom Made brand with a youthful energy that was imagined up to seamlessly integrate classic basics and trending statement pieces easily into your wardrobe. The product offerings include anything from cute mini dresses to oversized fall shackets that are definitely more on the affordable end with almost all of the garments below $100.
BP. is a Nordstrom Made brand with a youthful energy that was imagined up to seamlessly integrate classic basics and trending statement pieces easily into your wardrobe. The product offerings include anything from cute mini dresses to oversized fall shackets that are definitely more on the affordable end with almost all of the garments below $100.
Open Edit
Size Range: XS-3XL
Open Edit is a Nordstrom-made brand that brings you classic pieces that can be worn to work and for special events. If you are looking to give off badass boss vibes, these brands worth checking out. I love their unique twists on basic items like this white t-shirt bodysuit. It's the perfect layering piece to go over slacks or under a blazer.
Shop Open Edit
Open Edit is a Nordstrom-made brand that brings you classic pieces that can be worn to work and for special events. If you are looking to give off badass boss vibes, these brands worth checking out. I love their unique twists on basic items like this white t-shirt bodysuit. It's the perfect layering piece to go over slacks or under a blazer.
Shop Open Edit
STATE
Size Range:XXS-3X
1.STATE mixes feminine allure with modern strength to bring you a brand that really shows the breadth of what one can accomplish from weekday to weekend. This brand's offerings sprinkle a refined touch on anything from a puff-sleeved sweater to tie-dye sweats.
Shop 1.STATE
1.STATE mixes feminine allure with modern strength to bring you a brand that really shows the breadth of what one can accomplish from weekday to weekend. This brand's offerings sprinkle a refined touch on anything from a puff-sleeved sweater to tie-dye sweats.
Shop 1.STATE
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.