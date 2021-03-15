We Discovered The Most Divine Plus-Size Corsets

For those who love dual-purpose pieces, let's talk corsets. Whether you're layering it into your wardrobe for Bridgerton-style elegance or you're donning it solo as an Instagram #thirsttrap, the sexy lingerie has transformed itself from niche intimate into an everyday staple. But, as with many viral fashion trends, it can take some digging to find the most divine options in plus sizes — so, we did the digging.
A piece that, at its core(set), is made to boost, lift, and cinch, can otherwise be tailored to a wide range of styles. Whether you consider yourself more the romantic-satin type, edgy leather, or cottagecore floral, we rooted around the web to find the best plus-size corsets for every aesthetic. Scroll on to shop the best that can be layered over button-down shirts, donned as a standalone statement top with your favorite denim, or worn solo just as-intended.
