The year 2019 reinforced self-care as a mainstream practice, taking the multifaceted form of stress-release outlets from mindfulness apps to calming wellness treatments and physically supportive products — ahem, the body pillow. And now, whether yours is the plight of sore office butt, so-so sex life, or flawed sleep hygiene, you better believe there's a highly specific pillow out there to relieve it.
Pillows are no longer a standard utility buy, the bedding basics have turned into celebrated total-lifestyle enhancers; reaching far beyond the sleep space into travel, sexual health, and even beauty spheres. We hunted down the top examples of these trending goods and crafted them into the supportive hit list ahead. Scroll on to shop your way to full-body self-care — in your bed, at a desk, and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.