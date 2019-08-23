Top-Rated Travel Pillows That Make Plane & Train Rides Feel Painless

The bobblehead, the rag doll, the drinking bird — these are all moves you might be familiar with if you've ever tried to sleep sitting up in an airplane or car. With no neck support and your body relaxed and limp, your head tends to travel more during that flight or car ride than it does throughout the entire rest of your vacation. To make sure the constant bobbing doesn't cause vacation-ruining neck pain, it's important to have a great travel pillow.
We've rounded up top-rated travel pillows available from Amazon and Target. Some wrap around your neck to keep that big brain of yours in place, while others provide a sturdy yet soft surface for you to lean against. But every single one of them will let you say, "bobblehead be gone" next time you travel.
