21 Pairs Of Oversized Sunglasses That Will Be BIG This Spring

Thanks to a supercharged start to spring, we're already feeling the effects of all those sunshine-filled days to come — and, after months (or has it been years?) of staying inside, we're ready to step into the light. But, before we do, we need to map out a protection plan for our screen-fatigued eyeballs: really big sunglasses.
"We definitely saw a nod to the '70s come through this season and that is being reflected on accessories with oversized bags, jewelry, and of course eyewear being key to the look," says Heather Gramston, head of womenswear at Browns. From Bottega Veneta to Versace to Gucci and beyond, customers are all over this super-sized trend, and for good reason; Gramston explains the extra-large hype as the materialization of a collective boost in our post-lockdown moods. A hopeful outlook, after all, is certainly deserving of a well-suited pair of shades. "They are a great season-less buy and with days getting warmer, and the fact that [restrictions are being eased] in various parts of the world, our customers are getting more and more excited about dressing up, going out, and investing in bold, loud styles that have impact."
We went ahead and rounded up a collection of the trendiest oversized frames for you and your peepers' consideration ahead. So put down those screens, pack up the blue light glasses (at least temporarily), and step out into the sun.
