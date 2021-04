One-Piece Swimsuits That Make The Comfort Zone Look Chic

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the phalanx of swimwear silhouettes that populate our favorite purveyors of aquatic duds. Do we want an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, size-inclusive bikini ? A topsy-turvy two-piece ? A fast-fashion take on a swimsuit straight off the runway ? When we’re confronted witha shopping conundrum that stymies, we often make a beeline for our comfort zone — meaning, you’ll likely find us strutting our stuff in a stylish one-piece swimsuit this summer. Just because this particular bathing costume is tried and true doesn’t mean it’s ho-hum. Whether it’s a gingham-printed or abstract-art adorned maillot with a dangerously low back or an elegant monochrome number with a plunging neckline and feminine details, there are more chic suits than summer weekends to wear them through — and we rounded up 16 of them right here. If you find yourself adding more than one piece of one-piece swimwear to your cart, don’t expect any shade from us. Only sun [insert sunglasses emoji].