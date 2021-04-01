Story from Guide To Swimsuits

One-Piece Swimsuits That Make The Comfort Zone Look Chic

Emily Ruane
Photo: courtesy of Free People.
It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the phalanx of swimwear silhouettes that populate our favorite purveyors of aquatic duds. Do we want an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, size-inclusive bikini? A topsy-turvy two-piece? A fast-fashion take on a swimsuit straight off the runway? When we’re confronted with a shopping conundrum that stymies, we often make a beeline for our comfort zone — meaning, you’ll likely find us strutting our stuff in a stylish one-piece swimsuit this summer. Just because this particular bathing costume is tried and true doesn’t mean it’s ho-hum. Whether it’s a gingham-printed or abstract-art adorned maillot with a dangerously low back or an elegant monochrome number with a plunging neckline and feminine details, there are more chic suits than summer weekends to wear them through — and we rounded up 16 of them right here. If you find yourself adding more than one piece of one-piece swimwear to your cart, don’t expect any shade from us. Only sun [insert sunglasses emoji].
H&M Padded-Cup Swimsuit

A bustline that offers gentle shaping and an on-trend pistachio hue makes this ribbed suit a surefire summer bet.
H&M
Padded-cup Swimsuit
$19.99
H&M

Stone Fox Swim Gingham Scoop One-Piece

Checkerboard prints are on the rise this summer — we’ll take ours in a muted tangerine palette in the form of a plunge-back one-piece, thanks!
Stone Fox Swim
Signature Gingham Scoop One Piece
$100.00
Free People

Solid & Striped Claudia Swimsuit

The glitchy print on this cutout one-piece swimsuit makes for a highly unique beach look.
Solid & Striped
The Claudia Distortia
$158.00
Solid & Striped

ASOS DESIGN Curve Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit

While we’re leaving ruffles out of our home decor for the time being, they always make for a welcome detail on a swimsuit — especially a chic, optic white one-piece with a plunging neckline.
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Ruffle Plunge Swimsuit
$38.00
ASOS

Becca Delilah Clare Plunge One-Piece

This plunging maillot transforms a fusty mid-century design motif into an eye-catching, summer-ready detail.
Becca
Delilah Clare Plunge One-piece
$128.00
Bare Necessities

Norma Kamali Super Low-Back Rio Swimsuit

Norma Kamali’s iconic throwback silhouette gets a museum-worthy update thanks to a splash of abstract color.
Norma Kamali
Super Low Back Mio
$135.00
Revolve

La Blanca Island Goddess Swimsuit

This super-minimal spaghetti-strap suit boasts subtle shirring at the midsection for the appearance of a smooth surface.
La Blanca
Island Goddess One-piece Swimsuit
$79.00
Nordstrom

Swimsuits For All Lattice Plunge One Piece

This classic maillot boasts a traditional silhouette, but stays sneaky-sexy thanks to a deep plunge and strategically placed cut-outs.
Swimsuits For All
Lattice Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
$109.00
Swimsuits For All

Nike Colorblocked One-Piece Swimsuit

While this sporty maillot is edging dangerously close to bikini territory, it retains its single-piece status thanks to subtle side panels.

Nike
Colorblock One-piece Cutout Swimsuit
$80.00
Nike

Lululemon Waterside High-Neck One-Piece

Surprise — this seemingly modest suit hides a plunging back, offering an unexpected juxtaposition to its elegant, collarbone-skimming neckline.
Lululemon
Waterside High Neck One-piece
$128.00
Lululemon

Summersalt Sidestroke Swimsuit

While this body-positive swimwear imprint is responsible for a host of top-rated swimsuits, it’s hard to challenge the dominance — or the 3,500+ reviews and five-star rating — of this best-selling one-shoulder maillot.
Summersalt
The Sidestroke
$95.00
Summersalt

Frankie’s Bikninis Marie Ribbed One-Piece

Be the most radiant sunbather at the beach this summer with a supportive swimsuit in a look-at-me hot pink hue.
Frankies Bikinis
Marie Ribbed Swimsuit
$190.00
Frankies Bikinis

Cupshe Colorblocked One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Remind you of an old-school soccer uniform? That’s what we love about this top-rated crinkly suit from culty Amazon brand Cupshe.
Cupshe
Colorblock One Shoulder Swimsuit
$29.99
Amazon

BOUND by Bond-Eye Milan Swimsuit

We didn’t know we needed ocean-hued ombre swimwear this summer until we laid eyes on this cut-out, one-shoulder maillot.
BOUND by Bond-Eye
Milan One-piece
$230.00
SSENSE

Tory Burch Lipsi Floral Print Underwire Swimsuit

This nostalgic floral print gives off vintage vibes, but doesn’t feel the least bit dated thanks to the sweetheart neckline and barely-there straps of this minimal one-piece.
Tory Burch
Lipsi Floral-print Underwired Swimsuit
$258.00
Net-A-Porter

Dixperfect 90s Swimsuit

This under-$30 Amazon suit took the internet by storm when it surfaced a few summers back — with an on-trend super-low back, high-cut legs, and a very agreeable price tag, it quickly racked up over 500 reviews and 4.2 stars.
Dixperfect
90s Swimsuit
$27.99
Amazon
