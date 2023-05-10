There's a fine line between skin care that makes you look dewy and skin care that makes you look (and feel) greasy. Sunscreen often straddles that fine line. Some formulas leave a powdery white cast on deeper complexions; others make your pores look like they've been dunked in a deep frier. Neither of those side effects is cute, but what's really not cute is skipping out on protecting your skin from the sun — so finding the right sunscreen is crucial.
If you can't commit to a formula for fear that your makeup will melt off midday, try opting for something oil-free. Fortunately, some of our favorite brands have mastered effective sun protection without the slick, greasy feeling. From dermatologist-approved drugstore faves to fancy-pants SPF lotions, we rounded up 11 of our favorites, ahead.
