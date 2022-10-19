Story from Shopping

A Guide To The Best Fashion Gems From Nordstrom’s In-House Brands

Jinnie Lee
There are myriad reasons why Nordstrom remains a reader favorite: The retailer boasts a wide range of editor-approved picks from budget-friendly wares to high-end designer duds, online deliveries and returns are supremely easy, and at any given moment there are deals aplenty to be scored. But what also makes Nordstrom such a key destination for style seekers is its plethora of in-house fashion brands, which allow shoppers to discover and cop the latest and greatest trends at a fraction of the price. Nordstrom calls this conglomerate of in-house brands Nordstrom Made, and it's comprised of lifestyle capsules like Nordstrom Signature (luxe goods), Zella (activewear), Open Edit (sophisticated styles), and others.
A Nordstrom Made rep tells us that all the styles designed and released from these in-house brands have been developed at Nordstrom HQ in Seattle and come directly from customer research and feedback — which may be why many of these items tend to have such highly-rated reviews. In essence, these are pieces that shoppers feel are missing from their wardrobes and have asked for. "[We want to get] a better understanding of what’s most important to our customers when they shop and we evaluate everything from quality to value to corporate social responsibility," a Nordstrom Made rep tells R29 over email. Another consumer-driven initiative is to offer customers more transparency on sourcing and production for in-house goods.
A few examples of the products of this ever-evolving feedback loop: workout leggings made from sustainable materials, versatile cashmere sweaters priced affordably, sharp suiting pieces you can wear day-to-night, and wedding-guest cocktail attire made to fit an inclusive range of sizes. In other words, the exact kind of things you'll want, right where you want them. But you don't have to wait till you're looking to fill a gap in your wardrobe to enjoy all Nordstrom Made has to offer. Ahead, we've taken a closer look at all of Nordstrom's in-house women's fashion brands and included our editor's picks for each.
Nordstrom Signature

Nordstrom Signature
Midi Flutter Skirt
$149.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature
Side Slit Mock Neck Cashmere Sweater
$248.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature is where you'll find luxury basics and premium essentials like cashmere sweaters, detailed button-up shirts, sweater dresses, and more. The price points tip towards the higher end, but what you gain from investing in these wares are sophisticated and generally trend-agnostic pieces that are bound to age elegantly over many years.
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Cable Cardigan
$259.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature
Clean Craft Cotton & Merino Wool Sweater D...
$87.15$249.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature
Eyelet Mixed Media Button-up Shirt
$179.00
Nordstrom
Halogen

Halogen
Metallic High Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit
$119.00
Nordstrom
Described as "made to mix," Halogen is where you'll find mid-range pieces that are especially great for building upon a capsule wardrobe. The styles you'll find here are a mix of trendy and classic, such as sweaters with puff-sleeve details, a cropped pea coat, and faux leather pants.
Halogen
Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants
$99.00
Nordstrom
Halogen
Puff Sleeve Square Neck Sweater
$57.85$89.00
Nordstrom
Halogen
Plaid Crop Wool Coat
$139.00
Nordstrom
BP.

BP.
Pleated Skirt
$49.00
Nordstrom
If you're looking for even more budget-friendly trend items, BP. is the place to be. The items at this in-house brand are playful, youth-oriented, and bolder than the other labels — there are plenty of bold statement pieces to discover for well under $100. You'll find '90s-inspired cargo pants, pleated mini skirts, knee-high boots, and more.
BP.
Boyfriend Plaid Button-up Shirt
$24.99$49.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Quarter Zip Pullover
$59.00
Nordstrom
BP.
Cali Stretch Over-the-knee Boot
$69.95
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond

Treasure & Bond
Women's Woven Zip Front Washed Jumpsuit
$99.00
Nordstrom
The style pieces at Treasure & Bond are just as trendy as Halogen or Open Edit, but what really sets Treasure & Bond apart from other in-house labels is that each purchase supports a cause that empowers young people. Currently, Nordstrom Made gives back 2.5% of net sales from Treasure & Bond to orgs committed to supporting unhoused youth. If you're a conscious shopper, Treasure & Bond is the brand for you.
Treasure & Bond
Long Sleeve Turtleneck Cotton & Wool Blend...
$79.00
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond
Double Breasted Blazer
$89.90$139.00
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond
Exposed Button Corduroy Pants
$79.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit

Open Edit
Fitted Vest
$49.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Wide Leg Suit Trousers
$59.00
Nordstrom
As one of the newer in-house brands at Nordstrom Made, Open Edit is zeroed-in on size inclusivity (pieces range from sizes XS to 3X), traceability, and releasing wardrobe essentials "made for possibility." Work-from-office folks can expect lots of smart suiting pieces and day-to-play skirts and dresses. For the WFH crowd, you don't wanna sleep on all the chic and cozy loungewear.
Open Edit
Satin Slipdress
$39.50$79.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
3-piece So Soft Rib Lounge Set
$89.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Pleated Midi Skirt
$59.00
Nordstrom
Caslon

Caslon
Stripe Short Sleeve Midi T-shirt Dress
$69.00
Nordstrom
Caslon is all about ease and relaxation by way of natural fabrics, comfy silhouettes, and things you can throw on and go. But make no mistake: Caslon is far from sloppy. Pieces like waterproof Chelsea boots, striped dresses, and slouchy sweaters are a perfect mix of cosmopolitan and preppy. These are highly wearable pieces that help polish up your casual look.
Caslon
V-neck Tunic Sweater
$69.00
Nordstrom
Caslon
Utility Organic Cotton Pants
$52.93$79.00
Nordstrom
Caslon
Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
$64.99$99.95
Nordstrom
Zella

Zella
Recycled Live In Pocket Leggings
$26.97$65.00
Nordstrom
One of the most popular Nordstrom Made brands has to be Zella, home to all of Nordstrom's in-house activewear (and athleisurewear) pieces. This portal is where you'll find customer-favorite workout leggings, joggers, sports bras, sweats, and more — all at reasonable price points that won't leave sweating.
Zella
Live In Pocket Joggers
$35.75$65.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Puffer Ski Jacket
$179.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Live In Meet 'n' Greet Ribbed Crop Tank Top
$39.00
Nordstrom
