5 Perfumes From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Worth Smelling

What better time of year to buy your new signature fragrance than during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ? None, in our most humble opinion. From fresh florals to gender-neutral colognes , there's a perfect perfume set for you, and it just so happens to come with a major discount during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We suggest taking advantage of it, whether you're trying out a brand for the first time with a discovery set or restocking your ol' favorite. Nordstrom truly never lets you down with its on-sale perfume sets, whether it's for a gift for a friend or a from-you-to-you moment. Keep on scrolling to see our top picks of fragrance sets worth getting this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale season.