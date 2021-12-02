These Perfume Gift Sets Make For A Scent-imental Experience

Supported By EuroItalia
Nothing beats the mood-boosting gift of scent — specifically, the prestigious present of a personal eau de parfum. As a luxury product that boasts a multi-sensory appeal, a vanity-ready spritzer has the potential to earn you a gifting gold star — but how to suss out which fragrance is going to float your recipient’s boat? Each scent is going to waft differently from nostril to nostril, and it’s near impossible to put yourself in someone else’s
shoes nose when it comes to the highly unique gift of aroma.
Enter: the multi-scent-sory fragrance gift set. Instead of limiting yourself to a single eau-dor that might not pass muster with your recipient, you’re giving them the opportunity to discover for themselves which flavor suits them best. Some savvy parfumeurs even equip their fragrance kits with a coupon towards a customer’s next purchase, offering your loved one a sweet-smelling score when they decide which bottle holds their forever fragrance.
Click ahead to see the prettiest and most gift-able perfume gift sets, from affordable $20 assortments all the way to triple-digits treats pushing the $300 mark. Everyone from well-known brands like Versace and Marc Jacobs to seen-on-the-feed fragrance friends like Dedcool and Snif has a perfectly presentable set to send everyone on your list on their own scent-discovery journey.
