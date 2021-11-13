Ulta Beauty’s Gift Sets Are Holiday Sparkle In A Box

Glittery eyelids reminiscent of powdery snow, ruby-red lips that rival holly leaves, cheekbones glowing like New Year's fireworks — it's like the holiday seasons were tailor-made for makeup magic. One destination for making beauty dreams come true is Ulta, and they've outdone themselves with their holiday gift sets this year. From Dyson's hair tools in a brand-new hue to a Benefit mascara haul, Ulta's holiday beauty sets have myriad options for makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance lovers at every price point.
To get the beauty party started, we're doing a deep dive on the beloved retailer's festive utopia of glitzy beauty sets from choice brands like MAC, Dyson, Mario Badescu, Tarte, and more. Ahead, peruse the best haul-iday boxed presents to shop from Ulta Beauty.
Short of having iconic makeup artist Laura Mercier on standby to touch up your skin, this setting powder works wonders to create a luminous, filter-like finish on skin.
Proof that you don't need to spend a ton on skincare (unless you want to): This four-piece set of full-size products is designed to get you your clearest skin yet.
Be still our beating heart! Dyson's sleek hair styling tools have gotten a chic holiday makeover, reimagined in a stunning navy blue with gold accents.
With this delightful assortment of Ari-approved scents, you'll be switchin' up positions — er, perfumes — on the regular.
This trio of full-size Benefit mascaras is valued at $70 bucks, making it a steal for the lash obsessive on your list.
Five mini mists for $12? Nope, it's not a typo. Whether you divvy up with friends as a sweet stocking stuffer or keep all of them for yourself, we trust that this set will have your complexion looking (and feeling) merry and bright.
Many lash serums promise lusher, darker lashes, but one tried-and-true brand has stood out from the pack for a reason. Grande Cosmetics' potent formula actually achieves visible results with continued use — which ironically, may make its mascara obsolete at some point.
Always wanted to try a smoky eye but are brush-averse? Enter Nudestix's creamy, blendable shadow sticks which are easy (and fun!) to apply, and help you achieve a scintillating smolder in a matter of swipes.
ICYMI, blush is back — and in a major way. Tarte's mini wardrobe of cheeky powders offers everything from prim pinks to warm peaches to rosy nudes for every blush mood.
For the blowout addict in your life, we love Drybar's heated brush bundle, which comes with everything you need to achieve salon-worthy style from the comfort of your apartment.
No, you're not dreaming: This lipstick heaven-in-a-box is real and is actually a pretty good value when you think about getting 12 MAC mini lippies for just $6 apiece.
This ABH value set has everything you need to achieve a snatched, laminated-like brow in just two steps: Shape and define with pencil (plus a backup for when you inevitably run out – it's that good) and seal the deal with a few swipes of its cult-fave clear brow gel.
