Nothing beats the mood-boosting gift of scent — specifically, the prestigious present of a personal fragrance . A vanity-worthy spritzer has the potential to earn you a gifting gold star, but how do you suss out which fragrance is going to float your recipient’s boat? Each scent is going to waft differently from nostril to nostril, and it’s near impossible to put yourself in someone else’snose when it comes to the highly unique gift of aroma.Enterthe multi-scent-sory fragrance gift set. Instead of limiting yourself to a single scent that might not pass muster with your recipient, you’re giving them the opportunity to discover for themselves which flavour suits them best, and perhaps even find their forever fragrance.