At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Nothing beats the mood-boosting gift of scent — specifically, the prestigious present of a personal fragrance. A vanity-worthy spritzer has the potential to earn you a gifting gold star, but how do you suss out which fragrance is going to float your recipient’s boat? Each scent is going to waft differently from nostril to nostril, and it’s near impossible to put yourself in someone else’s
shoes nose when it comes to the highly unique gift of aroma.
Enter: the multi-scent-sory fragrance gift set. Instead of limiting yourself to a single scent that might not pass muster with your recipient, you’re giving them the opportunity to discover for themselves which flavour suits them best, and perhaps even find their forever fragrance.
Enter: the multi-scent-sory fragrance gift set. Instead of limiting yourself to a single scent that might not pass muster with your recipient, you’re giving them the opportunity to discover for themselves which flavour suits them best, and perhaps even find their forever fragrance.
Click ahead to see the prettiest and most gift-able perfume gift sets. Every perfume company, from well-known brands like Chloé and Armani to seen-on-the-feed niche fragrance houses like Dedcool and DS & Durga, has a perfectly presentable set to send everyone on your list forward on their own scent discovery journey.