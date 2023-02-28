David: I like to wear lots of rare oils — ouds, patchoulis etc. They are nice but don’t perform like a perfume. I thought, “how can I make a display case for what I want to wear at any given time?” I made an aromatic building with no real heart that can layer over anything and make it a modern, transparent perfume. But that was just the idea. Most people wear it alone, making their own skin the heart of the fragrance.