20 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work

Maybe you've already made the switch to non-toxic nail polish or organic lipstick and are ready to take the natural next step in the pursuit of a clean beauty routine. Or, maybe you're just tired of using deodorants that smell like a noxious combination of plastic flowers and baby powder. Either way, more and more people have started paying attention to what, exactly, is inside the product that they rub into their pits every single day — and making changes as a result.