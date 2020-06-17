20 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work

Maybe you've already made the switch to non-toxic nail polish or organic lipstick and are ready to take the natural next step in the pursuit of a clean beauty routine. Or, maybe you're just tired of using deodorants that smell like a noxious combination of plastic flowers and baby powder. Either way, more and more people have started paying attention to what, exactly, is inside the product that they rub into their pits every single day — and making changes as a result.
For years, rumors have swirled that there's a solid link between certain cancers and the aluminum chloride and parabens found in antiperspirants. Although that may not be proven, what is certain is that chemical antiperspirants are made with ingredients that minimize sweating by blocking the sweat glands with aluminum salts, while deodorants allow you to sweat while simply masking any odor.
Now, if the switch to natural deodorant is appealing to you, bear in mind that you will notice a difference when you make the change, because chemical antiperspirant and natural deodorant work differently. Your sweat glands, which have been clogged by aluminum salts, will have, well, a bit more freedom to perform their proper bodily functions. Though the floodgates won't necessarily open, there may be a transitional stage when you're more aware of your underarm sweating before your body reaches its natural equilibrium.
The natural deodorants ahead are worth sticking it out through that transitional period. Fresh, healthy, paraben-free pits that actually smell like roses and bergamot are waiting on the other side.
