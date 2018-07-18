10 Summer Pieces I'm Eyeing From The Men's Section

Overall, my style tends to be pretty frilly — ruffles, sheer fabrics, long skirts, bows, and florals are all mainstays in my wardrobe. But as I'm getting older, I'm realizing: Why should we commit to just one aesthetic? Just because I love a good midi dress or puffy-sleeved top doesn't mean I can't also dabble in, say, normcore — even if that means wearing clothing that's more "masculine" than what I usually go for. So, in an effort to expand my look, I'm giving that whole dad-on-vacation look a try.
It just so happens that the best place to get these staples is straight from the men's section (yes, it's that easy). While some womenswear labels have reworked pieces like the chunky sandal, the fanny pack, and the graphic tee, attempting to make these ironically-trendy pieces actually trendy, if you want the best version of the items ahead (and that cool, oversized fit), we suggest going straight to the source.
Since it's 2018 and all clothing should be fair game regardless of whether it's designated as 'men's' or 'women's,' here are 10 pieces I'm borrowing from the boys — just because I can.