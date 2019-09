10 Summer Pieces I'm Eyeing From The Men's Section

Overall, my style tends to be pretty frilly — ruffles , sheer fabrics, long skirts, bows, and florals are all mainstays in my wardrobe. But as I'm getting older, I'm realizing: Why should we commit to just one aesthetic? Just because I love a good midi dress or puffy-sleeved top doesn't mean I can't also dabble in, say, normcore — even if that means wearing clothing that's more "masculine" than what I usually go for. So, in an effort to expand my look, I'm giving that whole dad-on-vacation look a try.