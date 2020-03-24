12 Matching Sweatsuits For Living Your Best Self-Isolation Life

While many of spring 2020’s most-popular fashion trends don't feel quite right for a life of self-isolation and social distancing (I definitely won't be wearing a tailored vest anytime soon...) , there is one I'm very grateful for at the moment: the matching sweatsuit.
Refinery29 Fashion Director Gabrielle Korn recently wrote that there's no such thing as work-from-home style during a pandemic after having to self-isolate after Paris Fashion Week. As a freelance fashion writer these past few years, I totally get where she's coming from: I’m a big fan of staying in my pajamas to conduct phone interviews and write stories.
Yet, now that all the meetings, events, and coffee dates on my calendar have been canceled for the foreseeable future, I’m starting to reconsider my pajamas-only work-from-home wardrobe. Luckily matching sweatsuits happen to be super comfortable and perfectly conducive for working from home, even if you have a day full of Zoom meetings scheduled.
Here are 12 stylish sweatsuit sets so comfy you won’t want to change out of them.
