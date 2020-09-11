7 Makeup Vanity Tables For Every Small-Space Setup

This time a year ago, you might have hastily swiped on your mascara and lip gloss at a red light or on your subway commute. However, for many of us, our homes are now our offices, gyms, and schools — and it's important to establish routines that keep them all from jumbling together into one giant "meh."
For some, that means carving out a hair-and-makeup ritual centered around self care. That can look like lighting a candle, cueing up a getting-ready playlist, or even investing in a small-space vanity that helps you organize your beauty products and makes doing your makeup feel a little more like a special event.
If the latter sounds like you, you'll find seven choices to get you started, ahead.
