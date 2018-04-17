7 Spring Buys That Are Major Confidence Boosters

'Tis the season to burn your puffer coats — well, not literally, but put those puppies in storage and let your sun-starved skin bask in a much-needed dose of vitamin D. As we all let out a collective squee to welcome the new season, it's only fitting that we celebrate by flaunting the parts of our figure that have been in hiding the last five months. In other words, let your shoulders catch some rays and give your ankles a little room to breathe, because your spring wardrobe is officially in.