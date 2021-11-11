The Lululemon Gifts To Outfit Everyone On Your List

We know you already spend a lot of time (and, let’s be honest, money) at Lululemon, browsing the signature ultra-soft leggings and rainbow-hued crop tops. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get all of your holiday shopping done at the brand’s activewear-packed dot com? Listen up, Lulu regulars: if you play your cards right, everyone from your Secret Santa to your S. O. can be outfitted with the Canadian brand’s high-tech, sweat-proof goods — and there are options at almost every budget, to boot. (Er, to sneaker?)
With the holiday shopping crush already in full swing, Lululemon’s gift shop is officially open for business and hoppin’ — like so many burpees — with everything from stylish scrunchies priced in the single digits to higher-commitment duds for the dedicated gym-goers on your list. So whether you’re looking for an under-$50 stocking stuffer for a coworker or are treating your mom to head-to-toe Align, consult our guide to the most giftable items in Lululemon’s assortment of high-quality apparel and accessories that take you from the slopes to the street.
Think of this reversible fleece as two gifts in one — perfect for the sister you love unconditionally but at times, can't stand.
Looking for a budget-friendly gift that still feels substantial and stylish? Meet Lululemon's fan-fave belt bag, which can be worn myriad ways and clocks in under $40.
Give the gift of luxe loungewear with this soft, roomy sweatshirt that will remind your BFF of you whenever they wear it.
Don't say we didn't warn you, but your mom has a good chance of becoming addicted to the Align lifestyle after trying on these buttery-soft, weightless tees.
Your dad's not just any dad – he's a cool dad, who deserves a pair of cool (and comfy AF) joggers.
Whether he's working out or J-chillin', we have a feeling that any bro would be stoked about these easy, breezy shorts.
Want your MIL to love you forever? Give her the gift of bundling up in style with Lululemon's fitted puffer jackets, aka. the perfect winter layering piece.
