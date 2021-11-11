Story from Most Wanted

The Lululemon Gifts To Outfit Everyone On Your List

Karina Hoshikawa
We know you already spend a lot of time (and, let’s be honest, money) at Lululemon, browsing the signature ultra-soft leggings and rainbow-hued crop tops. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get all of your holiday shopping done at the brand’s activewear-packed dot com? Listen up, Lulu regulars: if you play your cards right, everyone from your Secret Santa to your S. O. can be outfitted with the Canadian brand’s high-tech, sweat-proof goods — and there are options at almost every budget, to boot. (Er, to sneaker?)
With the holiday shopping crush already in full swing, Lululemon’s gift shop is officially open for business and hoppin’ — like so many burpees — with everything from stylish scrunchies priced in the single digits to higher-commitment duds for the dedicated gym-goers on your list. So whether you’re looking for an under-$50 stocking stuffer for a coworker or are treating your mom to head-to-toe Align, consult our guide to the most giftable items in Lululemon’s assortment of high-quality apparel and accessories that take you from the slopes to the street. 
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

For Your Sister: Reversible Hooded Fleece Jacket, $`168

Shop This
Lululemon
Reversible Hooded Fleece Jacket
$168.00
Lululemon
Think of this reversible fleece as two gifts in one — perfect for the sister you love unconditionally but at times, can't stand.

For Your Coworker: Everywhere Belt Bag, $38

Shop This
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag
$38.00
Lululemon
Looking for a budget-friendly gift that still feels substantial and stylish? Meet Lululemon's fan-fave belt bag, which can be worn myriad ways and clocks in under $40.

For Your Best Friend: Perfectly Oversized Crew, $108

Shop This
Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Crew
$108.00
Lululemon
Give the gift of luxe loungewear with this soft, roomy sweatshirt that will remind your BFF of you whenever they wear it.

For Your Mom: Align Long Sleeve Shirt, $78

Shop This
Lululemon
Align Long Sleeve Shirt
$78.00
Lululemon
Don't say we didn't warn you, but your mom has a good chance of becoming addicted to the Align lifestyle after trying on these buttery-soft, weightless tees.

For Your Dad: ABC Jogger, $128

Shop This
Lululemon
Abc Jogger
$128.00
Lululemon
Your dad's not just any dad – he's a cool dad, who deserves a pair of cool (and comfy AF) joggers.

For Your Brother: Pace Breaker Short, $68

Whether he's working out or J-chillin', we have a feeling that any bro would be stoked about these easy, breezy shorts.

For Your Mother-In-Law: Down for It All Jacket, $198

Shop This
Lululemon
Down For It All Jacket
$198.00
Lululemon
Want your MIL to love you forever? Give her the gift of bundling up in style with Lululemon's fitted puffer jackets, aka. the perfect winter layering piece.

Shop This Story:

shop 7 products
Lululemon
Reversible Hooded Fleece Jacket
$168.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Down For It All Jacket
$198.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag
$38.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Crew
$108.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align Long Sleeve Shirt
$78.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Abc Jogger
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
$68.00
Lululemon

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. 

More from Fitness

R29 Original Series

Advertisement