14 Loungewear Deals That Will Knock Your Socks Off

In a time when waking up, taking off our nighttime pajamas , and putting on fresh daytime pajamas is standard practice, the demand for loungewear is at an all-time high. It seems as though every brand jumped on the cozy-clothes bandwagon . But, just because donning an $80 matching sweatsuit is the new business casual doesn't mean we want to shell out the big bucks on glorified PJs. So, we set off around the web and stopped by popular retailers to locate every single worthwhile loungewear deal we could find. And, spoiler alert: we found styles