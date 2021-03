Loafer Purists: Here Are 13 Non-Chunky Classics

There’s an absolute crush of traditional silhouettes out there, ranging from H&M’s streamlined under-$70 iteration to one $700 pair from a British shoe brand whose cobbling roots go back a century or three. If you’re looking for a timeless take on the shoe that epitomizes casual luxury , look no further: we rounded up the most classic styles from the footwear brands that know not to mess with a good thing. Click on because your time-tested, keep-forever loafer is just ahead.