9 Lengthening Mascaras That Make Mile-Long Lashes

Whether you want dramatic volume, doll-like curl, or blue and sparkly, the right mascara can make all of your wildest lash fantasies come to fruition. While most tubes will offer you some boosting benefits, getting lashes lifted up as close to your brows as possible is a constant struggle. This is why finding and keeping a really good lengthening mascara in your kit is key for achieving the coveted mile-long effect.
The good news? We've already found nine tubes that come Beauty-writer-approved AND span a wide range of price points. In addition to offering separation and definition, these lengthening mascaras are perfect for enhancing your lashes without making them too thicc (although, tbh, that's not a bad look either). Ahead, peep the elongating-eyelash tubes that are worthy of swiping on repeat.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.