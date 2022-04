If You Use One Hair Styling Product, Make It This

Even if you have healthy hair that's minimally or not color-treated, hair oil is an easy way to maintain naturally shiny, soft strands. (In the case of damaged or bleached strands, it's probably already in your bathroom right now.) Much like oils for the face and below the neck , the best, top-rated hair oils tend to be overflowing with potent ingredients like argan or meadowfoam seed oil, squalane, and the like. Given this, they also tend to be on the pricey end of things, but several high-quality options can be found for under $30. (Also, as you know, a little goes a long way with oils of any kind.)