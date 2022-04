I Tried JVN’s Hair Products — & These 3 Are My Favorite

I started my JVN hair journey with the Nurture shampoo and conditioner , which arrived in aluminum bottles (which are more likely to be recycled several times within their life cycle) with post-consumer-recycled plastic pumps. For a sulfate-free shampoo, it offered a decent lather that left my scalp and hair feeling clean but not totally stripped. Next up, there was the conditioner. Since I have fine hair (just a lot of it), some conditioners can leave my roots weighed down and limp. This one nourished and coated each strand but still rinsed away without any residue. After towel-drying with my trusty Aquis , I inspected the results like a beauty detective. My hair felt amazing, and was softly scented with sandalwood and citrus. All in all, these felt like a much fancier version of the drugstore hydrating shampoo I grew up using — and perfect for my relatively low-maintenance hair needs. (If you have very dry or bleached hair, the Undamage duo is probably more up your alley.)