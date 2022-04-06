I Tried JVN’s Hair Products — & These 3 Are My Favorite

All JVN products are cruelty-free, vegan, color-safe, and free of silicones and sulfates. The entire brand features four collections, each made with specific hair goals in mind; First, there's Nurture, a moisture-focused range. Then there's Undamage, for hair needs a bit more love. After that, there's Embody, for those looking to turn up the volume, and last but not least: Complete, for all your styling wants and needs.