8 Diffuser Attachments That’ll Upgrade The Way You Dry Your Curls

Fresh out of the shower, your curls are living their best lives. You've fed them the best deep conditioners, removed all knots and tangles, and scrunched them to the gods. Now, your definition is amazing, but there's one problem: dry time.
Once your hair is wet and prepped, the work truly begins. That's when you need to get your curls from drenched to dry, or run the risk of water — and product — seeping from your hair, ruining your fresh T-shirt, and still feeling damp when lunchtime rolls around. For some, air-drying is ideal, but for others, hours of time between wet and dry hair isn't. But the right diffuser will give you defined, perfectly-dried hair without the damage or disruption of your curl pattern (and, with it, frizz).
Unlike traditional hair-dryer attachments (like the rectangular blowout nozzle, or comb piece for detangling), a diffuser allows you to gently cup your curls and distribute air evenly throughout your hair. Even if your strands don't consume hours of time to air dry, diffusers can also come in handy if you're in a pinch for time before a 9 a.m. meeting or a brunch date. So, to save you a few extra minutes in the morning — and from ruining a new T-shirt — we've rounded up some of the best diffuser attachments for curly hair, ahead.
