Before you throw out all of your products with any kind of fragrance, let the experts reassure you: just because a product is fragranced does not mean it is bad for the skin — and not all skin reactions stem from a product’s fragrance component. Fragrance sensitivity is highly individual, and according to the professionals, a little random. If your current skincare product is working for you, that's great. But if you're noticing your skin is a little dry in some places around this time, and the product is tingling or stinging on application, it might be a sign to shelve it.