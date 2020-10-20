While sensitive skin requires year-round care, it's especially important during the colder months, when the dry air outside can make our skin more prone to irritation. On top of that, we're spending extra time indoors lately, which means even more skin stress from our heaters. That's why we tapped R29 beauty editor and resident skin-care guru Thatiana Diaz to share her holy-grail products from the CVS All in on Skin event for dealing with sensitive skin during quarantine.
From the gentle-on-skin micellar water that removes any trace of makeup to the brown-sugar honey scrub that doesn't inflame her rosacea, Diaz spills her best recommendations in the video, above. Shop her picks below, and if you spend $35 on select skin-care at CVS this month, you'll get $15 ExtraBucks Rewards for even more shopping.
