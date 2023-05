You might have your trusty yoga pants and black leggings in your closet, but how about flare leggings? The quirky wide-leg bottom is a 2023 fan-favorite style . Our favorite soft leggings have been revamped with a subtle or not-so-subtle flare bottom. We've seen it with the transition from baggy jeans to flare jeans , and now the 70s-via-Y2k look has returned for our workout wear. The updated look on the older trend is loved for elongating your legs, bringing a little bit of shape and curviness, and suiting a variety of occasions.