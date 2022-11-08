21 Fashion Gifts That Only Look Expensive

For the fashion-lovers among us, the holidays (and gift-giving season that comes with it) offer an opportunity to lean into opulence. But, to be sure, "opulence" doesn't necessarily have to denote "expensive." It's all about the way you display your wares, which is why you don't have to gift a recipient a high-end item to make them feel like a million bucks. The combo of thoughtfulness and an eye for the well-made and well-designed should cover your bases. (Besides, you may not wanna go overboard on spending too much during these tough times anyway — keep in mind who your giftees are and what is reasonable as a gift-exchange budget.)
Instead of a form-fitting sweater, how about an oversize knit that's also a size larger than what you'd normally wear? More fabric, more opulence. Or, if you're thinking of gifting a sartorially minded friend a crucial basic — say, a bodysuit for wintertime layering — why not make it from a cult-fave brand like Skims?
Ahead, we pulled a list of expensive-looking and fashionable gift ideas with the majority of these selects being well below $200. These are all unique or standout items meant to make your recipient feel opulent in their own way, whether by way of a striking designer purse, an electrifying workout pullover, or a pair of heritage denim that's less than $100.
Make going to the gym or workout studio fun again — with a statement pullover from Lululemon. Bonus points if you opt for a color akin to a highlighter hue.
You can't go wrong with a pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans, which have always been a fan favorite. And at less than $100? There's no reason not to grab these as a gift.
Naturally, Nordstrom Rack is one of the best destinations for finding fashion gems on a budget. These UGG slippers clocking in at less than $55 are a true steal.
The fashion-lover in your life is surely glad to see the sweater vest trend evolve into something chicer. This style from Anthropologie with its mock neck, eyelet design, and plunging sides is bound to be a welcome addition to any wardrobe.
This cashmere beanie-beret hybrid from Nordstrom is simply too special to pass up.
Nothing feels as luxurious as putting on a well-made base layer. After all, it's the item that's hugging your skin first and foremost. You better believe that the Kim Kardashian brand Skims has that effect.
Don't underestimate the power of a super-versatile, well-designed sweater. (It doesn't even have to be made in a premium fiber, either!) This oversize knit from Free People can be easily dressed up with a holiday scarf and slip dress, as modeled above, or paired back with a pair of torn-up jeans.
While the rest of the world is wrapping up basic beanies, we know you'll be eyeing headwear that's a tad more interesting.
What can we say, socks are always a classic gift, but why not step it up a notch with a pair of cashmere crews from the cashmere queen herself Jenni Kayne? These are sure to feel like a fuzzy sweater for the toes.
We cannot believe this holiday quilted jacket from Hill House Home, maker of the famous "nap dress," is priced at a mere $150. That emerald sheen is also bound to kick up the holiday looks a few levels.
Rarely do we see Mansur Gavriel bags offered at a great deal, so we simply had to include this shoulder purse. And the red leather...stunning and sensual!
If seeking out independent designers is a holiday shopping priority for you, may we recommend these first-ever alpaca sweaters from the home goods label Cold Picnic? They also come in matching kid sizes, too, for the little ones on your list!
Comme des Garcons may be known for its way more expensive apparel, but its fun selection of wallets and small leather goods have always been (and still remain) reasonably priced.
Seasonally appropriate outerwear, such as this lightweight puffer shacket, is always a solid option for these gift-giving times.
Eco-conscious fashion brand Quince has been a longtime fave of R29's Shopping team — and when we look at these classic cashmere joggers, it's hard not to see why we can't stop hyping this label.
Sometimes, an outfit calls for a roomy handbag that's low maintenance and easy to throw around. Luckily, Baggu has many style options in several colors — all priced lower than what you'd expect for its top-notch quality.
These Nikes are perfect for the fashion girlie who is looking to further expand on the Mary-Jane trend.
The first few runs of the Warby Parker x Chloë Sevigny collaboration ended in sellout status. But right now, for a limited time, the famous Tates are back in two colorways. Get a pair before they disappear...again.
We can't talk about fashion on a budget without bringing up Uniqlo. While there are tons of clothing options at the Japanese brand, we're quite struck by this under-$100 A-line trench.
Jewelry can be tough to gift — especially if you're unsure of the recipient's preferences. In those instances, we suggest a piece that's playful, a bit nostalgic, and charming. That way, if not for a finger, this ring can also easily be worn as a pendant on a necklace chain or looped onto a keychain.
Ballet flats are back, and the trend is bigger than ever before. If your giftee already has a pair and has worn them to the ground, now's a great time to replenish their current wares. And if they don't have ballet flats at all, perhaps it's time to introduce them to a pair.
